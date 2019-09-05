|
|
|
Scott Barton Passed away
27th August 2019 aged 37 years.
Dearest Husband of Hayley.
Loving Daddy to Henry & Jack.
Much loved son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend to many,
who will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held
on Thursday 19th September
at 1:45pm,
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
GOSH or Willow Foundation
can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries please to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford MK42 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019