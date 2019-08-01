Home

Samuel Cussen Notice
Cussen Samuel Sadly passed away on 25th July 2019 aged 66 years.

Beloved Husband to Mary,
cherished Dad to Darren and Andrea,
Father-in-law to Kevin and Jo.
Much loved Grandad to Kieran, Eloise, Alfie, Amber, Oliver and George.
Friend to many, missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 21st August 2019
at 2.00pm at
Christ The King Church, Bedford,
followed by burial at
Cotton End Cemetery at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder St Johns
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
