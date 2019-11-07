|
Roberts Sally Passed away peacefully at home
with her family around her on 27th October 2019.
Loving Wife to Peter.
Devoted Mum to Tim, Lee and Gary.
Much Loved Nan.
Always in our hearts and will
never be forgotten.
Funeral Service will be held at
Holy Cross R C Church, Bedford
on Thursday 21st November
at 11.00 am followed by a
private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to ACT Neurology Dept.
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe, Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019