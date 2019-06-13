Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00
St. Andrews Church
Ampthill
Ruth Sharp Notice
SHARP Ruth Evelyn Of Maulden (formerly Ampthill).

Passed away after a very short illness on 9th June, aged 64 years.
Much loved daughter of Evelyn and Harry (deceased) and sister to Roger. She will be sadly missed
by all her friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Andrews Church Ampthill on
Monday 1st July at 11:00 am followed by interment in Ampthill Cemetery. Flowers or donations, if
desired, made payable to "Bedford Hospital NHS Trust for Critical Care Unit" may be sent c/o A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds. MK42 8BH.
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
