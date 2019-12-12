|
SHREEVES Russell
Passed away peacefully at home
on 5th December 2019,
aged 64 years.
Beloved Husband of Sharon.
A loving Dad to Hannah and Robert
and a devoted Grandad to
Erin, Isabel, Sofia and Ronnie.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Monday 23rd December 2019
at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder St Johns
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019