Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
16:00
Priory Methodist Church
CARTER Ruby Peacefully after a short illness on 23rd July in her 95th year.
Beloved wife to David (deceased). Devoted Mother to Mike, Sue and Gill. Mother in law to Leigh and Dave. Thanksgiving Service
at 4pm on Thursday 8th August at Priory Methodist Church.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Bedford Guild House or
Park Road Methodist Church via memorygiving.com or to the family.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
