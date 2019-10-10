Home

Roy Hunt

Roy Hunt Notice
ROY HUNT Local Musician and Teacher

Peacefully on 23rd September 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband to Esmé (deceased). Treasured Father to Jonathan.
Funeral service takes place at 12.30pm on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at
St Thomas a Beckett Church, Clapham.
Any flowers are welcome or if desired, donations for Bedford Hospital Charity can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019
