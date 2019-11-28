|
|
|
Roy Bland
After a short illness, on 14th November 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband to Ann,
loving Dad to Russell and Sarah,
Pop Pops to Gabrielle, Chloe and Taylor, Father in Law to Debbie
and a great friend to Mark.
The funeral is to take place at 4pm on Thursday 5th December 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Stroke Association can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019