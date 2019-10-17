|
|
|
ASKEW Roy Charles Passed away peacefully at
Dial House, Bedford,
on Saturday 28th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Much Loved Husband of Audrey,
Dad to Paul, Judith, Noel and Jon,
Grandad to Gareth, Stuart,
Tom, Jonny and Erin,
Great-Grandad to Primrose.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Tuesday 5th November 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Cancer Research UK and
Salvation Army (Bedford)
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe
Funeral Directors,
35 Chiltern Avenue,
Putnoe, Bedford,
MK41 9EQ.
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019