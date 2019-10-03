Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Ross Wilson Notice
Wilson Ross Brian Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Beacon House, Bedford
on 16th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Caring Husband to Connie (Deceased), Brother to Roma, known as
Rose, June and Duncan (Deceased).
Funeral service to be held
on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at
All Saints Church, Kempston
at 1.00pm followed by burial at Kempston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please;
donations if desired
made payable to
Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019
