A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:15
The Church Of The Transfiguration, Kempston
Committal
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
Rosemary Burnage Notice
BURNAGE Rosemary
(Rose) Suddenly
passed away
on the
21st February 2019 aged 71 years.
A dearly loved Mum to Robert and Stephen, Sister to Michael,
friends to many and beloved wife
of late husband David.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but can now rest in peace.
Funeral Service to take place at
The Church Of The Transfiguration, Kempston on Friday 22nd March 2019
at 1.15pm followed by Committal Service at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford at 2.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations to
"Sue Ryder, St John's" may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford.
MK42 8BH. Tel:(01234)843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
