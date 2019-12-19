Home

Rose Kinsman

KINSMAN Rose 1930 - 2014
Loving Wife and Mother.
Missed by all the family
and children.

A moment in time and thought

ROSE
We strolled the lanes together,
Laughed at the rains together,
Sang loves refrained together,
And for a while we'd pretend,
It would never end,
Sometimes we laughed together,
Sometimes we cried together,
You have gone from me,
But in my memory,
We will always be together.
Den.

I loved you, I miss you,
The family are sad and lost without you.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019
