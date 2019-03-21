|
|
|
HOLMANS Rosalene
(Rose) aged 90 years of Cranfield,
passed away peacefully on
8th March 2019 at Bedford Hospital.
A dearly loved mum,
nan and great-nan.
A thanksgiving service will take place
on Tuesday 2nd April 2019
at 10.30am at
Cranfield Methodist Church.
Black clothing optional.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Keech Hospice Care
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
