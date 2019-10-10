|
MUNNO Rosa
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 27 September 2019,
aged 90 years.
She was a loving wife to her
husband Vincenzo (deceased)
and a caring mother to Gaetano, Antonio and Angelina.
A dear mother-in-law to
Stephanie, Fiona and Simon
and an adored grandmother to Eduardo, Thomas, Joseph, Francesca, Eleanor, Alex and Ben.
A painful loss for the family and she will be missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at the Italian Church of
St. Francesca Cabrini,
10 Woburn Road, Bedford on
Wednesday 23 October 2019 at 10.30am, followed by the burial at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
(Godber Ward)
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Ci ha lasciata all'età di 90 anni,
con grande serenità,
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2019.
Una moglie amata di
Vincenzo (deceduto)
e una mamma affettuosa di
Gaetano, Antonio e Angelina.
Era una cara suocera di
Stephanie, Fiona e Simon
e una nonna adorata di Eduardo, Thomas, Joseph, Francesca,
Eleanor, Alex e Ben.
Una perdita dolorosa per tutta la famiglia e mancherà a tutti coloro che l'hanno conosciuta.
Il funerale avrà luogo nella chiesaItaliana di Santa Francesca Cabrini, 10 Woburn Road,
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2019 alle ore 10.30, seguito dalla sepoltura al cimitero di Norse Road.
Fiori solo da parte della famiglia.
Chi lo desidera può fare l'offerta per
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
(Godber Ward),
presso Clarabut & Plumbe,
11 Kingsway, Bedford, MK42 9BJ.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019