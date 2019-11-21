|
De Rosa Rosa
Sadly passed away on
Monday 11th November 2019
aged 91 years
Adored Mother to
Domenico and Maria
Mother-in-law to Caterina
and Pasquale
Devoted Grandmother
and Great Grandmother
Friend to many, missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at
St Francesca Cabrini Church,
Bedford at 10.30am
followed by burial at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Brain Tumour Charity
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Con tanta tristezza annunciamo che ci
ha lasciato il 11 Novembre 2019
all eta di 91 anni
Adorata Mamma di Domenico e Maria
Suocera di Caterina e Pasquale
Amata Nonna e Bisnonna
Il funerale sara
Martedi 3 Dicembre 2019
alla chiesa di
San Francesca Cabrini, Bedford
alle ore 10.30am
Dopo al cimiterro di Norse Road
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019