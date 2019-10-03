Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30
Abbey Church of St Mary & St Helena
Elstow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lancaster

Notice Condolences

Ronald Lancaster Notice
LANCASTER Ronald George Peacefully on 12th September 2019 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Irene.
Devoted father, brother and pop pop. He will be dearly missed by all
friends and family.
Funeral service takes place at 10.30am on Thursday 10th October 2019 at Abbey Church of St Mary & St Helena, Elstow, Bedford.
Mourners are invited to wear a splash of Gold. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK or Keech Hospice Care
may be given via www.memorygiving.com/ronaldlancaster or sent to the charities direct. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton.
Tel.01582 490005
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now