LANCASTER Ronald George Peacefully on 12th September 2019 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Irene.
Devoted father, brother and pop pop. He will be dearly missed by all
friends and family.
Funeral service takes place at 10.30am on Thursday 10th October 2019 at Abbey Church of St Mary & St Helena, Elstow, Bedford.
Mourners are invited to wear a splash of Gold. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK or Keech Hospice Care
may be given via www.memorygiving.com/ronaldlancaster or sent to the charities direct. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton.
Tel.01582 490005
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019