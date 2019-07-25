|
CLARKE Ronald Frank
Passed peacefully away at
Bedford Hospital on 13th July 2019 surrounded by his family,
aged 83 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service on
Monday 5th August 2019, 2.30pm
at Wootton Mehodist Church.
Family flowers only but
if desired donations for either
the British Heart Foundation or
Wootton New Life Church
and may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds.
MK42 8BH or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019