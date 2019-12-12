|
|
|
Ron Anstee Passed away peacefully on
29th November 2019,
aged 87 years.
Loving Husband to Doreen (deceased). Beloved Dad to Nigel and Colin.
Father-in-law to Anna.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm on Friday 20th December 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
(Primrose Unit) can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019