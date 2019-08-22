|
WOOD Roger Passed away peacefully on
8th August 2019, aged 81 years.
A loving husband to Pat,
a much loved father to
Sue, Jackie and partner Gary
and a cherished grandad to
Izzie, Robbie, Ellie and Ethan.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
10.45am on Thursday
29th August 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Keech Hospice Care or
Diabetes UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019