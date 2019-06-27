Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Roger Bacon

Roger Bacon Notice
BACON Roger James Passed away peacefully
on 14th June 2019, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved and missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held
at All Saints Church, Church End,
Kempston, Beds, MK43 8RH on
Wednesday 10th July at 2.00pm
followed by interment in
Kempston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but donations to
Support Haematology Research
made payable to
Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Rd, Kempston,
Beds MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
