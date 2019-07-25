Home

ARANIELLO Roger Of Lidlington passed away
peacefully at home on
Monday 8th July 2019, aged 71 years.
He will be sadly missed by his wife
Sue, children Nicola and Lewis,
grandchildren Jordan, Jamie, Lauren and Josh and sister Sue and all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Norse Road Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired may be sent to
Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN. Tel: 01234 757529
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019
