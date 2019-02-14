Home

Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK40 3JG
01234 363191
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00
Bedford Crematorium
Robin Watts Notice
Watts Robin Andrew Passed away suddenly at home on 5th February 2019
aged 48 years.
A loving husband to Tracey,
Dad to Charley, Alex & Tony.
Funeral Service to take place at 10am at Bedford Crematorium on
Monday 18th February 2019.

Bright clothes to be worn please.
Donations if desired can be donated on https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/traceys-giving-page-244
Or donated on the day C/O
Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford MK40 3JG, tel 363191.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
