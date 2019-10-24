|
|
|
WILLIAMS Roberta Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on 16th October 2019.
Devoted husband to Mick,
loving mum to Gary, Graham, Susan, Andrew and Kevin and loving nan
to all her grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place at 12.15pm on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Hearts in
Beds Cardiac Support Group to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019