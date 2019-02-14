Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:30
Weeley Crematorium
Colchester Road
Weeley, Clacton-on-Sea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Simpson

Notice Condolences

Robert Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Robert
(Bob) Formerly of Ampthill, Bedfordshire, aged 71, passed peacefully away in Holland House Care Home,
Holland-on-Sea, after a 12 month
battle with a brain tumour.
Loving brother of Brenda, uncle,
great uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at 12.30pm at Weeley Crematorium, Colchester Road, Weeley,
Clacton-on-Sea, CO16 9JP,
on Tuesday March 12th 2019.
Further enquiries to
Barlow's of Clacton. Tel: 01255 222899
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.