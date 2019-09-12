|
Novis Robert 31st Oct 1954 - 30th Aug 2019
Sadly Rob passed away on the
30th August after a battle
with pancreatic cancer
at a young age of just 64.
Much loved father of Terry and Darren, grandchildren, Myles, Zach and Zara and partner Rita.
The funeral will take place at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road on Friday 20th September at 10:45am.
All family and friends of Rob are welcome to attend.
Donations if desired to: pancreaticcancer.org.uk/donate
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019