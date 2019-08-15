Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lett

Notice Condolences

Robert Lett Notice
LETT Robert John (John) Died peacefully at Arden House
Care Home on
3rd August 2019 aged 81 years.
A very courageous brother, much loved by his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now