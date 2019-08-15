|
LETT Robert John (John) Died peacefully at Arden House
Care Home on
3rd August 2019 aged 81 years.
A very courageous brother, much loved by his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019