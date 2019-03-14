Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:30
St. Albans Woodland Burial Ground
Keysoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Goodacre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Goodacre


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Goodacre Notice
GOODACRE Robert Frederick
(Bob) 27 Feb 1940
to 22 Feb 2019.
Bob passed away suddenly in
Bedford Hospital, aged 78 years.
Bob was dedicated to his profession
of teaching having taught at
Bedford School for 37 years.
In that time he also indulged his other passion of sailing through teaching
the skill as well as racing, most notably the Fastnet Race of 1979.
Much loved husband to his wife Margaret (deceased), father to Chris and Sooze, grandpa to Alexander, Harvey, Isabel, Finley and James and older brother to Derek.
The Funeral will take place at
St. Albans Woodland Burial Ground in Keysoe, at 2.30pm on
Thursday 21st March 2019. The family would ask that you dress as you please, Bob was not a great one for ceremony.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation instead there will be a collection on the day with proceeds going to the RNLI. Funeral arrangements are being made through: A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now