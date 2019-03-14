GOODACRE Robert Frederick

(Bob) 27 Feb 1940

to 22 Feb 2019.

Bob passed away suddenly in

Bedford Hospital, aged 78 years.

Bob was dedicated to his profession

of teaching having taught at

Bedford School for 37 years.

In that time he also indulged his other passion of sailing through teaching

the skill as well as racing, most notably the Fastnet Race of 1979.

Much loved husband to his wife Margaret (deceased), father to Chris and Sooze, grandpa to Alexander, Harvey, Isabel, Finley and James and older brother to Derek.

The Funeral will take place at

St. Albans Woodland Burial Ground in Keysoe, at 2.30pm on

Thursday 21st March 2019. The family would ask that you dress as you please, Bob was not a great one for ceremony.

Family flowers only please.

If you would like to make a donation instead there will be a collection on the day with proceeds going to the RNLI. Funeral arrangements are being made through: A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.

