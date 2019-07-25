Late Robert Culbert - "Rob" Jill and the family would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues for their support, messages of sympathy and kind donations received following their sad loss.

Thank you to St Johns hospice for

their care and kindness.

Thank you to the Rev Fiona Gibson for her compassion and support, for the lovely service, comforting words

and prayers.

Thanks to all the staff at G & H Seamer Funeral Directors for their sensitivity and professional handling of

the arrangements.

Thank you to Vince and all the staff at the Crown, Willington for their kindness and hospitality.

As it will be impossible to thank all those concerned individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation. Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019