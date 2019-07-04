|
|
|
Culbert Robert William
"BOB" Of Willington passed away peacefully on 24th June 2019 at St John's Hospice, aged 61 years, after a courageous fight against cancer, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband, father, grandad, son, brother and uncle.
Funeral service takes place on
Monday 15th July in
Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road, at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019