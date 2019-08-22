Home

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
Robert Cornu Notice
CORNU Robert Formerly of Woburn and later of Hanover Court, Bedford,
passed away peacefully at
Airedale Nursing Home, Bedford
on 13th August 2019 aged 91 years.
A much loved husband
of the late Gladys.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
Bedford Crematorium on Thursday
5th September at 10.45am.
All flowers welcome and may be sent
to H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel 01908 611112.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019
