A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Robert Burton Notice
BURTON Robert James Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on 3rd November 2019
aged 87 years.
A loving husband to Jennifer,
much loved father to Richard and
grandfather to Zoe.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
10.45am on Tuesday
19th November 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent
to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
