Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
14:00
St Andrews Church
Ampthill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Everitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Everitt

Notice Condolences

Rita Everitt Notice
Everitt Rita Passed away peacefully on 14th November 2019 aged 88 years.

Beloved Wife to the late Sidney Everitt.
Proud and Loving Mum to Tony and Elaine and their partners
Jackie and Peter.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Family Flowers only please.
The Funeral Service to be held at
St Andrews Church Ampthill at 2.00pm on Monday 16th December 2019
followed by burial in
Ampthill Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, made payable to The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Clarabut & Plumbe
Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue, Putnoe
Bedford, MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -