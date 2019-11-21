|
Everitt Rita Passed away peacefully on 14th November 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife to the late Sidney Everitt.
Proud and Loving Mum to Tony and Elaine and their partners
Jackie and Peter.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Family Flowers only please.
The Funeral Service to be held at
St Andrews Church Ampthill at 2.00pm on Monday 16th December 2019
followed by burial in
Ampthill Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, made payable to The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Clarabut & Plumbe
Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue, Putnoe
Bedford, MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019