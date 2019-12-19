|
Calvey Rita Passed away peacefully in
Bedford Hospital on
Tuesday 26th November 2019
Aged 85 years
Loving Wife to Patrick (deceased)
Mother to Nicholas (deceased)
Now reunited.
Sadly missed by all family and friends
Funeral service to be held at
St Marys' Church, Cold Brayfield
on Monday 23rd December 2019
at 11.30am
followed by burial in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations made payable to
Age UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019