WILSON Richard Kenneth James Of Flitwick, formerly of
Houghton Conquest, passed away on 21st October 2019, aged 87 years.
Funeral Service will be held at The Parish Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Flitwick, on Monday 18th November at 2.00pm followed by the
interment in Flitwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK or
Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent via, www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, The Old Church, Flitwick Road,
Ampthill, MK45 2NT
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019
