West Richard Kenneth Aged 53 years passed away after a long illness on 27th August 2019.
Much loved partner of Mark.
Will be greatly missed by Mark and all family and friends.
Richard will be received into
St Paul's Church Bedford on
Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 5.00pm. Funeral service to take place at 2.45pm on Wednesday 2nd October followed by Committal at Bedford Crematorium 4.00pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired for the
Stroke Association or Diabetes UK
via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TP
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019