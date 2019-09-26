|
Richard Rainbank Passed away peacefully on
16th September 2019, at Bedford Hospital, aged 63 years.
Loving Husband to Margaret.
Dad to Anthony and Vikki and a
much loved Grandad.
A dear Son to Thomas, Brother to Ashley, Susan and Linda.
Funeral service takes place at
12.15pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019, at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. Code of dress casual.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
