Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
14:00
Norse Road Cemetery
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Whitlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Whitlock

Notice Condolences

Raymond Whitlock Notice
WHITLOCK Raymond
Jack Passed away at Bedford Hospital on 26th May 2019 aged 88 years.
Husband to Alice May Whitlock, father to Susan, Robert, Janice, Malcolm
and Sean and a grandad
and great-grandad.
A Graveside Service to take place at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford at 2.00pm on Wednesday 19th June 2019.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Help for Heroes may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now