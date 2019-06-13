|
WHITLOCK Raymond
Jack Passed away at Bedford Hospital on 26th May 2019 aged 88 years.
Husband to Alice May Whitlock, father to Susan, Robert, Janice, Malcolm
and Sean and a grandad
and great-grandad.
A Graveside Service to take place at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford at 2.00pm on Wednesday 19th June 2019.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Help for Heroes may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
