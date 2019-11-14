|
|
|
WHATFORD Ray Of Flitwick passed away peacefully at The Village Green Care Home on
3rd November 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Vera Whatford, loving dad, grandad and great grandad.
Greatly loved and missed by all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Monday 25th November at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019