Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Whatford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Whatford

Notice Condolences

Ray Whatford Notice
WHATFORD Ray Of Flitwick passed away peacefully at The Village Green Care Home on
3rd November 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Vera Whatford, loving dad, grandad and great grandad.
Greatly loved and missed by all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Monday 25th November at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -