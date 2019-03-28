|
|
|
Pushpa Devi
Sadly passed away on 17th March 2019
aged 65 years.
Beloved Wife to Gian Chand and loving Mother and Grand Mother and will be dearly missed by all her friends.
God made a wonderful Mother,
a Mother who never grows old,
he made her smile of the sunshine and
He moulded her heart of pure gold.
She will be forever in our
hearts and thoughts.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at
Sri Guru Ravidas Bhawan, Bedford MK40 1ED 12.15pm
followed by Committal
at Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford MK41 0RL 1.45pm
Further enquiries C/O
Arnolds Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
