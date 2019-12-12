|
|
|
NOVIS Phyllis Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on
30th November 2019 aged 92 years.
Loving and Devoted Wife to
Stephen John (Deceased)
Much Loved Mum of Jane, John
Jenny, Jackie, Jill, Joy and Jeff.
Loving Grandmother to 21 and
Great-Grandmother to 33.
Loving Sister, Mother-in-Law, Cousin, Aunt and Friend to many.
She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Mary's Church Cardington
on Friday 27th December 2019
at 1.00 pm followed by burial in
Norse Road Cemetery Bedford
The family have requested that something purple be worn to
celebrate Phyllis's life.
Family flowers only please
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Barnardo's may be put into the donation box at the service, on line at www.justgiving.com/fundraising
/phyllisnovis or may be sent to
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel:01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019