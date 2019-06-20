|
|
|
Hawkings Phyllis Irene Peacefully passed away
at Milton Ernest Hall
on Saturday 8th June 2019
aged 98 years
Formerly of Grange Farm
Stagsden Bedford
Loving Wife of the late
Ronald Hawkings,
Mother of Ann, Judy, Michael and Dawn, Grandmother and
Great- Grandmother
Funeral service to be held at
St Leonards Church, Stagsden
on Friday 28th June 2019
at 2.00pm
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
R.A.B.I
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
Mk42 9BJ
01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
