JACKSON Philip James
also known as Jacko of Chawston/
Moggerhanger Passed away suddenly but peacefully
at home on 10th March 2019
aged 63 years.
Much loved Partner to Kas, Dad to Christina, Grandad to Harvey, son to Kathleen and Brother to Patricia.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 27th March 2019 in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
at 2.30pm.
Immediate family flowers only.
Dress code no black to be worn.
Donations if desired for
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
