|
|
|
SUTHERLAND Peacefully on 8th September
2019 at his home in Bedford,
Peter, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving dad of Karen and Sue, Martin and Martin (sons-in-law). Devoted pop of Joshua.
The Funeral Service will take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Tuesday 1st October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019