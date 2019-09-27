|
RIDOUT
Peter
Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019 aged 74,at Bedford Hospital.
A loving husband, father and grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at 10.45am at Bedford Crematorium followed by private family committal.Please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Friends of Bedford Hospital can be forwarded to -
Woodman and Son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.SG18 8AP.
Tel: 01767 315700.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 27, 2019