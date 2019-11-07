|
|
|
PAYNE Peter Passed away peacefully at
Crossways Nursing Home, Renhold,
on Monday 28th October 2019.
Beloved only son of the late
George Payne and Annie Payne
(née Dyer) and stepson of
Florence Payne (née Young).
A much respected and admired
early Computer Scientist in Cambridge
and coach at Greyfriars Snooker Centre in retirement.
Funeral to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Monday 18th November 2019
at 2.30pm.
Service led by Dr. Francis Young.
Flowers if desired may be sent to
A.L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road, Kempston
MK42 8BH.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019