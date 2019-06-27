Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Peter Osborne Notice
OSBORNE Peter Passed away on 12th June 2019
aged 84 years. Much loved husband, dad and grandad.
Funeral service to take place at 10.00am on Friday 5th July 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but if
desired, donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity
may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
