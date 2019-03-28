|
Peter Ernest Huckle Jennifer and Keith wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many cards and messages of sympathy received on their sad loss.
We thank everyone who attended
the beautiful funeral service conducted by Lucy Silous on 18th March at Bedford Crematorium.
The generous donations for the
British Heart Foundation are
greatly appreciated.
Our grateful thanks also to the paramedics, and doctors and nurses of the A&E at Northampton General Hospital and Arnolds Funeral Service for their kindness and attention.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
