Peter Ernest Huckle Suddenly on
17th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearest Husband of Jennifer.
Loving Dad to Keith.
Brother of Marion (deceased),
Brother-in-Law to Terry (deceased), and Uncle to Susan, Elizabeth,
Nigel and Timothy.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Monday 18th March 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
