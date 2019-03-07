Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:15
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Peter Huckle Notice
Peter Ernest Huckle Suddenly on
17th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearest Husband of Jennifer.
Loving Dad to Keith.
Brother of Marion (deceased),
Brother-in-Law to Terry (deceased), and Uncle to Susan, Elizabeth,
Nigel and Timothy.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Monday 18th March 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation can be sent
via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
