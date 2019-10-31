Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
Peter Daniel Notice
Daniel Peter John Sadly passed
away in
Bedford Hospital aged 83 years
on the 18th October 2019
A loving Husband to Rose and Father to Lynda, Paul and Tracey
"He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends"
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford at 12.15pm
Family flowers only please donations if desired may be payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
