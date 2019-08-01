|
|
|
Toms Peggy
(Margaret) Formerly of Bedford, aged 92 years, died peacefully at
Hunters Down Care Home, Huntingdon.
Much loved wife of the late Bernard and a much loved mum, nanny,
great nanny, sister and aunt.
Funeral service to take place at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road,
on Thursday 8th August at 10.45am.
Family flowers only. However donations for the East Anglia Air Ambulance can be made via www.memorygiving.com
or on the day.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019